Unitech Students Commence Industrial Training with Ok Tedi

Thirteen students from the PNG University of Technology have commenced their industrial

training with Ok Tedi Mining Ltd (OTML).

The students, consisting of four females and nine males, began their training in January and

will be given the opportunity to work in different areas of Ok Tedi’s operations over the next

three months.

OTML Managing Director and CEO, Musje Werror, and General Manager People & Capability,

Mark Stone, welcomed the students during their induction held on 10th January.

Mr Werror spoke to the trainees about his journey with OTML since joining the Company’s

Graduate Development Scheme (GDS) program in 1987 until his eventual appointment as MD

and CEO in 2020.

“A career in the mining industry is a rewarding one if you would like to pursue that after you

graduate, but it comes with a lot of sacrifices in which you are required to work long hours and

spend most times away from your families,” he said.

“We have some of the best and well-experienced people in the fields of engineering, mining

and processing and it is my encouragement to you all to learn as much as you can whilst you

are here at Ok Tedi”.

OTML Acting Manager Training and Development, Morris Nandun, said the trainees have

been placed in various departments to undergo the practical component of their disciplines.

“Four trainees from the Mineral Processing discipline are with the Processing Operations

Department while another from the Applied Physics – Instruments and Electronics discipline

is with the Processing Reliability Department.

“Of the five trainees from the Mining Engineering discipline, two are with the Mine Technical

Services Department and three are with Mining Operations.

“The remaining three trainees from the Mechanical Engineering discipline are placed with the

Roads and Engineering Department, and the Major Projects Department,” said Mr Nandun.

He added the trainees will be given an opportunity to join the GDS program if they score a

GPA of 3.5 or above after completing their final year at university.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the industrial training program was suspended indefinitely

until this year.

With Mine Life extended to 2032 and a potential to extend it even further, OTML will continue

to offer exciting career opportunities to PNG’s top talent coming through the country’s

universities and technical colleges.