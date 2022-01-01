Telikom Limited Hosts Dedication Service

Telikom Limited held a Dedication Service at its Telikom Rumana headquarters in Waigani on Wednesday, 9thFebruary to officially launch the 2022 business year.

With the merger process between Telikom PNG and bemobile Limited completed as at the end of 2021, 2022 now holds much promise for the newly merged entity of Telikom Limited, with plans to greatly improve on overall service delivery to its customers through the consolidation of its networks, products and services.

On hand to perform the Dedication Service for the second year in a row were Reverend Charlie and Pastor Mollie George – senior pastors of the Teshuvah Trumpet Worship Centre – and their 10-person strong worship team.

The service was attended by Telikom Limited Acting CEO, Amos Tepi, members of the Senior Management Team, the heads of Telikom Limited subsidiaries as well as other Telikom Limited staff members, including those around the country who witnessed the Dedication Service through live-streaming.

At the end of the service, Telikom Limited made an offering of K10 for each of its 1,134-strong workforce, as seed money to Israel. A cheque for the amount was presented to Reverend Charlie George who prayed for a successful and productive year ahead for the 100 percent PNG-owned telecommunications company and its staff.