UN Deputy Head urges PNG to improve efforts to give equal opportunity for Women

During International Women’s Day celebrations, United Nations Deputy Secretary-General, Amina Jane Mohammed, urged Papua New Guinea to improve its efforts in giving equal opportunity to women.

The UN Deputy Secretary General says 2020 marks 25 years of the Beijing platform, with more nations making slow progress in combating violence against women and girls, improving gender equality, and election of women leaders among others.

She made these comments during last night’s dinner at APEC House in Port Moresby.

While acknowledging efforts by the previous and current Government, Mohammed spoke of better infrastructure as utilities for women to access and be productive.

The second top woman official in UN says these are agents of change where women will rely on to improve their status in the community.

She wants the PNG Government to make considerations.

Foreign Affairs Minister Patrick Pruaitch also made remarks of the efforts in supporting women in our communities. Minister Pruaitch says change must begin with everyone.

Prime Minister James Marape spoke of Government’s efforts in getting more girls in school, and providing basic health services for woman and girls to access.

Despite the focus on women, PM Marape urged all men to be responsible in their decisions and actions. He says together PNG can achieve its aspirations.

By Jack Lapauve Jr, EMTV News, Port Moresby