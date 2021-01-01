Two Sogeri schools encouraged on hand-washing practice

Sogeri Primary and Iarowari Agro Technical Secondary schools celebrated the Global Handwashing Day on 14 October with JICA team.

Proper hand washing technique was demonstrated to students reiterating the message on basic hygiene with focus on non- pharmaceutical approaches in protecting oneself against infectious diseases. The awareness and advocacy drive were facilitated by JICA PNG health sector Officer.

Utilizing the simple handwashing cartoon titled, “Let’s Wash Hands Together”, this Information, Education & Communication (IEC) tool was drawn by a Japanese cartoonist, INOUE Kimidori, and translated into 34 languages around the world including Tok Pisin to contribute towards JICA’s awareness efforts in strengthening each country’s Public Health systems.

Iawrowari Agro Technical Secondary School

A Grade 9 student of Iarowari Secondary, Ms. Michelle Vali said Handwashing is very important in prevention of diseases.

“I will love to share this to all my friends, neighbors & even classmates.”

JICA through its Volunteer Program, seeks to establish a good partnership with the Central Provincial Education Division when the Volunteer Program resumes for the future and places emphasis on the “Niupela Pasin” as a way going forward for all.