Project teams on Elimination of Lymphatic Filariasis distribute 8000+ hand-washing cartoons to New Ireland primary schools

JICA Technical Cooperation “Project for Elimination of Lymphatic Filariasis” has implemented the

Transmission Assessment Survey with the National Department of Health and New Ireland Provincial

Health Authority (NIPHA). The NIPHA staff have distributed the simple handwashing cartoon illustrating proper handwashing methods to 13 Primary schools as well as to children in the project sites (total around 8200 students) in August 2021. The awareness on the necessity and correct steps to wash hands continues in the province by NIPHA staff and many children are learning the importance of basic and proper hygiene.

JICA Handwashing for Health and Life | Our Work | JICA (https://www.jica.go.jp/english/our_work/thematic_issues/water/handwashing/index.html)

JICA Water Resources sector is conducting globally the JICA Hand-washing for Life campaign.

This campaign aims to prevent infection among people involved in JICA projects by promoting hygienic activities such as hand-washing at JICA’s project sites. In addition, by incorporating the installation of hand-washing facilities and hygiene awareness-raising activities into JICA’s various projects.

JICA will contribute to the prevention of infectious diseases, health promotion and improvement of public health.