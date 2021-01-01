BSP Lae Commercial opens project at Labu-Tale

BSP Lae Commercial Branch handed over a brand new classroom complex to the community of Labu-Tale village in Huon Gulf, Morobe Province on Friday.

The new building consists of two classrooms and a store room built at Labu-Tale Primary School as part of its community project for 2021.

BSP Lae Commercial Branch Manager Robinson Panako says BSP community projects are undertaken nationwide by each of their branches, strategic business units and subsidiary branches as a way for its staff to contribute meaningfully back to the community.

“While we stand as a corporate organisation, each of our staff is a part of a community, ” says Panako.

These community projects are conducted across BSP branches in PNG and offshore branches in Fiji, Solomon Islands, Samoa, Cook Island Vanuatu, Tonga, Cambodia and Laos.

“Today BSP community projects are being delivered to communities in these countries and you should be proud that Labu Tale Primary school project is part of not just a PNG beneficiary but truly a whole and bigger South Pacific, BSP Initiative.”

“I hope that through our contribution today, it will make a meaningful and lasting change in the lives of the people in our communities,” added Mr Panako.

Mr Panako also thanked the Labu Tale Primary school community for the opportunity for BSP to go into their community and to conduct this worthy project.

“We appeal to the Labu Tale Primary School community to look after these facilities, as these will in return be beneficial in the long run.”