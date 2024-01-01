TWENTY VEHICLES PRESENTED TO JIWAKA PUBLIC SERVANTS

By John Mori

Hundreds of people turned up at the Minz Provincial headquarters to witness the presentation of twenty vehicles to public servants.

Jiwaka Provincial member Simon Kawi presented the vehicles to public servants, urging them to look after the vehicles and use them for its purpose.

He said Jiwaka is a new Province and has a lot to yet achieve, and added by urging all to collectively work together to see positive outcomes.

He also warned public servants not to leave politics to politicians and concentrate on their responsibilities.

Mr. Kawi said politicians and public servants have one common interest, and that is to serve the people and the respective public offices.