HELA PROVINCIAL GOVERNMENT ASSISTS MULITAKA DISASTER APPEAL WITH K500 THOUSAND

Pictured: Enga Provincial Administrator Sandis Tsaka (second right) receiving the K500,000 cheque from Hela Deputy Provincial Administrator Andrew Kaupi witnessed by senior public servants from the Hela Provincial Government in Port Moresby. (Supplied Image)

By Mortimer Yangharry

The Hela Provincial Government presented a cheque of K500,000 to the Enga Provincial Government to assist with the ongoing rehabilitation and relocation exercises dealing with the Mulitaka landslide victims recently in Port Moresby.

This contribution is part of a larger K1 million pledge by Hela Provincial Member Phillip Undialu aimed at bolstering the disaster relief efforts currently taking place in the Mulitaka LLG area of the recently created Paiela-Pogera Open Electorate.

The K500,000 cheque was presented by Deputy Hela Provincial Administrator Andrew Kaupi at the Hilton Hotel.

Kaupi conveyed heartfelt condolences to the immediate families and the Mulitaka LLG, Paiela Pogera District and Enga Province on behalf of the Hela Provincial Government.

Enga Provincial Administrator and Chairman of the Provincial Disaster Committee Sandis Tsaka gratefully accepted the donation acknowledging Kaupi and Hela Provincial Member Philip Undialu on behalf of the Enga Provincial Government and for the tremendous assistance during this critical time of need.

The solidarity shown by the Hela Provincial Government reflects the strong bonds between Hela and Enga Provinces through the legendary Huli-Opene ancestral bond.