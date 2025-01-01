TRUKAI SUPPORTS RICE FARMERS

As a way of supporting rice farmers in the country Trukai Industries has supported model rice farmers to become commercial rice farmers through Trukai Industries’ Smart Farmer Internship Program in Lae Morobe Province.

These farmers commenced their three-month internship training at Trukai’s Erap Farm in Lae,

Morobe Province, on January 27 and are the first batch of interns in this quarterly program, with other batches scheduled to follow in April, July, and October 2025.

In total, 24 model rice farmers will undergo this intensive training this year, equipping them with skills sets needed to venture into commercial rice farming.

This three-month program covers crop management and soil preparation; farm machinery operation and maintenance; efficient use of fertilizers, chemicals, and irrigation systems; and, seed production and post-harvest techniques.

Trukai choose farmers based on criteria such as attending to trukai industries smart farmer program and those that receives am irrigated rice farming from UNITECH in Lae.

The farmers will also show trukai industries that they are self starters and have taken ownersgips of their farming.

One of the farmer John Gaif, who is also the President of the Markham Smart Farmers Association said this program is an eye-opener, adding that the Smart Farmer Internship program had broaden his understanding of commercial rice farming.

Gaif also added that the internship program provided valuable knowledge and practical experience to the model farmers, helping them understand the specific steps they needed to undertake when they return to their own farms and communities.