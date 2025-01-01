COMMANDER WARNS TRAVELLING PUBLIC ABOUT ROAD BLOCK IN GOROKA

Mobile Squad 11 Commander Chief Sergeant Rox Nime has issued warning to the public travelling through the Eastern Highlands Province due to the road blocks in retaliation for the deaths of two squad members.

One of the deceased, Constable Harry Gorona from Kafuku village, 5-miles from the Gahuku Local Level Government in Goroka and Mando Local Level Government in Daulo District, passed away at the Port Moresby General Hospital two weeks ago.

His body is still in Port Moresby General Hospital morgue.

According to sources, the family of late Gorona are petitioning Southern Highlands Governor William Powi and Police Minister Peter Tsiamalili Jnr. for the updates on the investigation.

They are also questioning why the police hierarchy failed to provide adequate health care while Gorona was recovering at PMGH.

Constables Noah Biape and Harry Gorona lost their lives during an ambush last month in Hela, while their colleague (name withheld) is slowly recovering from injuries sustained in the attack.