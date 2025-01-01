ENBPOL INVESTIGATION

In an update, the team investigating East New Britain Palm Oil Limited submitted the final report of the investigation to the Minister for International Trade and Investment, Richard Maru today.

The report was presented by Deputy Chairman of the Investigation Team, Mr. Tony Waisi.

Minister Maru highly commended the team led by Chairman David Mather, for completing the investigation and finalizing the report in what he called is record timing of three months.

The minister added that the report will be presented to the Cabinet next week.