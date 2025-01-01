Awareness Business Business PNG Education Emergency Finance International Islands Life Momase News News Bulletin Papua New Guinea Politics Programs Travel

ENBPOL INVESTIGATION

by Lorraine Jimal0606

In an update, the team investigating East New Britain Palm Oil Limited submitted the final report of the investigation to the Minister for International Trade and Investment, Richard Maru today.

The report was presented by Deputy Chairman of the Investigation Team, Mr. Tony Waisi.

Minister Maru highly commended the team led by Chairman David Mather, for completing the investigation and finalizing the report in what he called is record timing of three months.

The minister added that the report will be presented to the Cabinet next week.

Related posts

PNG Weightlifting Federation Speak Out About Kari Issue

EMTV Online

NFA handover K5million fisheries grant to Bougainville

Annette Kora

Relatives demand answers from Police Department over death of youth

Jack Lapauve Jnr.
error: Content is protected !!
  • Totoagung
  • Toto Slot
  • Slot Gacor Maxwin
  • Slot Gacor Maxwin
  • Totoagung2
  • Toto Slot
  • Toto Slot
  • Situs Toto
  • Toto Slot
  • Cantiktoto
  • Sakuratoto2
  • Sakuratoto3
  • Totokita
  • Totokita2
  • Totokita3
  • Toto Slot
  • Totokita3
  • Pay4d
  • Totoagung
  • Totoagung2
  • Amintoto Login
  • indoharian
  • republikpkk
  • pakettour
  • theapexherald
  • onlinepaperwriter
  • iklantemanggung
  • knoydart-foundation
  • tipswheel
  • thecoopmarketing
  • istanaxplaygaming
  • istanaxplay-gaming
  • shokosugi
  • https://malaybalaycity.gov.ph/
  • https://mysantinis.com/
  • https://www.sawyerglass.com/
  • https://www.thewrightlawyers.com/
  • https://www.colegiosramonycajal.es/
  • https://diskopukm.jogjaprov.go.id/
  • https://eastendfoods.co.uk/
  • https://forexblog.ae/
  • https://www.m2obras.com.br/
  • https://www.columbusfamilylaw.org/
  • https://simmonspavingcompany.ca/
  • https://breambugs.com/
  • https://somosboca.com/
  • https://gozarte.net/
  • https://www.alllanguages.com/
  • https://www.saguarolakeranchstable.com/
  • https://www.stmarysdubai.com/
  • https://bckonline.com/
  • https://centurybattery.com.my/
  • https://www.carlosesandoval.com/
  • Amintoto
  • Situs Toto
  • Toto Macau
  • Data Toto Macau
  • Situs Toto
  • Slot Gacor 4d
  • Pay4d
  • Toto Slot
  • Restoslot4d
  • Situs Slot Gacor
  • Qdal88
  • Slot Thailand
  • Slot88
  • Slot Gacor Gampang Menang
  • Qdal88
  • Slot Gacor
  • Slot Thailand
  • Slot Gacor Maxwin
  • QDAL88
  • SLOT THAILAND
  • THAILAND SLOT
  • QDAL88
  • Toto Slot
  • Sbobet
  • Sakuratoto
  • Bandar Toto
  • Situs Toto
  • Slot Gacor Maxwin
  • Sakuratoto
  • Situs Toto
  • Toto Slot