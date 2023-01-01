TRUKAI SUPPORTS NGO

Trukai Industries Limited supported the Project Yumi, a non-government organization with K20, 000.00

Project Yumi Inc is an Australian and PNG registered non-profit organization that aims to forge partnerships with local communities in PNG to enhance the quality of education and healthcare since its inception in 2019.

The organization has several programs, which includes Project Skul, pass it on Project and Project Helt. These programs supports more than 100 schools and aid posts in 15 provinces around the country with school and teacher’s resources, medical supplies and building resources.

Trukai’s donation will go towards purchasing student’s desks, chairs, blackboards, teacher’s desk and chair, bookshelves, reading books, teacher’s resource books and stationaries.

Trukai Industries Limited Marketing Manager, Maryanne Tom, said the company will continue its partnerships with non-government organizations to assist those who are in need.

“We are pleased to partner with organizations such as Project Yumi as we continue to strengthen our commitment to the people by working with organizations that touch the lives of disadvantaged Papua New Guineans,” Tom said.

“Through our ESG programs, over the years, we have invested back into the country through cash and sustainable rice donations, which we deliver to various organizations nationwide. We’ve shown our support during the aftermath of natural disasters, we support people living with disabilities, charity organizations that support disadvantaged communities, hospitals, schools and prisons,” she added.

PNG Regional Coordinator for Project Yumi, Jess Bablis thanked Trukai for their timely support.

“Trukai is one of the first manufacturing (FMCG) companies to show their support to our projects in the country and we hope to continue this partnership into the future with Trukai,” Bablis said.

Project Yumi empowers more than 420 high schools in Port Moresby with plans to expand throughout the country to provide foundation skills to young Papua New Guineans to prepare them for their future.