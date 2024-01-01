TRUKAI SUPPORTS CENTRAL MUSIC FESTIVAL

By Louis Maingu

As excitement builds up for the inaugural central music festival for this weekend, Trukai Industries has given twenty thousand kina sponsorship under its Roots brand to Central Music Association yesterday in Port Moresby.

The three day music festival, which will commence on Friday this week at Kwikila station in Rigo district, will see local artists in central perform their hit songs, as well as promoting SME and tourism in the province.

Trukai, under their roots brand will share information about their Smart Farmer Program, which is a certificate course in Irrigated Rice farming which will be conducted at Pacific Adventist University in Port Moresby and University of Technology in Lae come June 2024.

Trukai Industries Marketing Manager Maryanne Tom stated “As part of our sponsorship of K20, 000 we will also donate one tonne of Roots Medium Grain Rice to assist the committee with catering. Trukai industries’ overall objective is to ensure food security within our communities by providing high quality rice that is vitamin enriched to all Papua New Guineans”

President of Central Music Association, Allen Kedea assured Trukai that they will support this educational opportunity.

“CMA shall provide a stall for this important educational opportunity and we ensure that we will promote this through the festival,” Kedea said.

“To those interested in participating, visit the Trukai tent on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.”

Trukai has encourage everyone to go to Kwikila this weekend and experience three days of the best music that central province has to offer.