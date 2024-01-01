INNOVATE UNIVERSITY OF ENGA HOSTS COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT FORUM

Mining Minister Muguwa Dilu officially launched the long-awaited Community Development Agreement (CDA)-proper for the Porgera Mining Project in the recently created Porgera-Paiela District of Enga Province on Friday May 17, 2024 with the CDA Forum to take place from May 20 – June 15, 2024.

Registration of members and groups for the Community Development Agreement (CDA) Forum commence yesterday and today with the actual forum to start tomorrow over the next three (3) weeks at the Faculty of Education Irelya Campus.

Acting President of the Innovative University of Enga (IUE) Dr.Stanis Malagen said that IUE is privileged and honored to host this significant forum that will drive the developmental agendas of Enga Province and Papua New Guinea going foward.

He highlighted that prominent figures, senior government ministers, top company executives, landowner representatives, international negotiators, skilled technocrats and government bureaucrats along with local and international guests will come into Enga Province over the next three weeks during the forum.