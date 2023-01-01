By Gladys Kila

After 3 years of absence due to covid-19, Trukai Fun Run has made a comeback with Trukai Industries being the major and naming right sponsor.

Trukai industries’ Marketing Manager, Maryanne Tom said, Trukai industries have been a major sponsor for the Trukai Fun Run for 23 years.

She said, the Trukai Fun run is a largest fundraiser, where all proceeds will go towards supporting team PNG participating in the global sports.

She said, the Fun Run will be held simultaneously in 9 locations around the county on Sunday the 20th of August, except for Mount Hagen will be held on the 27th of this month due to the Hagen Show.

She added that they are expecting a big turnout for this year’s Fun Run.

“Based on the number of shirts, we have been able to sell, we are expecting about 20,500 participants in Port Moresby, 13 000 in Lae, 6000 in Ramu and 2000 in other locations.”

She thanked all partners who will be supporting this event which is this week Sunday and acknowledged the National Sporting Institute for their support as well as OK Tedi Mining Limited for coming onboard, as their host partner for this year’s fun run.

Few days prior to this event and she is urging everyone to participate in this run for a worthy course.