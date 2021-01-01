Trukai donates rice to hospitals and prisons

Trukai Industries Limited has continued its tradition this festive season by donating three and a half tonnes of rice to prisons and hospitals nationwide.

The company donated 100 kilograms of rice each to Bomana, Buimo, Baisu, Bihute, Boram, Vanimo CS, Kerevat, Giligili, Biru and Lakiamata prisons. A total of one tonne of rice was donated to the prisons and will serve as contribution towards their Christmas Day kaikai.

CS Commissioner Steven Pokanis when told of the nationwide donations expressed gratitude to Trukai. He said such donations helped eased the logistical constraints that the CS faced in feeding their remandees and inmates.

Pokanis added that given that it is the festive period such gestures were added blessings to the organisation.

Five main hospitals in the country also received a total of 2.5 tonnes of rice from the company to assist them with their catering needs this festive season. The hospitals who have received this timely donation include Port Moresby General Hospital, Angau Memorial Hospital, Mt Hagen General Hospital, Goroka Base Hospital and Nonga Base Hospital.

Trukai Industries Marketing Manager Maryanne Tom said the company had always maintained this festive tradition through the years as a way to give back to the community and bring some much needed cheer to those that aren’t able to be with their families.

“The spirit of giving and sharing is at the heart of the festive season, that is why at Trukai we continue to maintain this tradition and values,” said Tom.

She stated that Trukai understood the challenges faced by these respective institutions brought about by the COVID 19 pandemic resulting in a difficult economic outlook for PNG, thus this donation was aimed to help alleviate some of the financial stress.