BSP Staff visits Pom-Gen Hospital

BSP Staff took it upon themselves, opened their hearts through personal contributions, and presented gift bags containing essentials to mothers and their newborn babies while also appreciating the hard working staff at the Maternity Wing of the Port Moresby General Hospital with a cake on Wednesday this week.

BSP Company Secretary Mary Johns was among the team on this visit and thanked staff of BSP’s Operations and IT Strategic Business Unit for sharing their blessings with the mamas and their new babies this Christmas.

“It’s a warm feeling giving to the community and what better place to start with these women and their bundle of joy this Christmas. It is fitting as the items given come from the heart of our BSP Staff,” Johns added.

PMGH Director of Medical Services Dr. Kone Sobi in receiving the gifts on behalf of the management team said it has been a difficult year for the hospital, especially with COVID-19 and its challenges but he is grateful to his team at PMGH for pulling through and especially the staff of Obstetrics & Gynaecology Division of the hospital.

“We are approaching the festive season. It’s a timely donation. Christmas is a time for giving and celebrations so we value and thank BSP this support. I would like to also acknowledge our Friends of POMGen team.

Dr Sobi also took the opportunity to remind people to remain vigilant of COVID-19 during their celebrations.