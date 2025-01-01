Business Business PNG Entertainment Finance Food International Life News News Bulletin Papua New Guinea Programs Shopping Southern

TRUKAI DEFERS “ROOTS RICE WIN YOUR OWN HOME” DRAW TO LATER DATE

Lorraine Jimal092

Trukai Industries has announced that the “Roots Rice Win Your Own Home” draw will be postponed to a later date due to unforeseen logistical delays in the transporting entries to the draw locations.

 Marketing Manager Peggy Maha said Trukai Industries is committed to ensuring transparency and fairness.

She said they are working diligently to receive all entries from the most rural areas of Papua New Guinea, ensuring that they are included in the major draw.

“We appreciate your understanding, and continued support; and assure you that a new draw date for the Roots Rice “Win Your Own Home” promotion will be announced on our official communication platforms soon,” Maha said.

