ELDERLY MAN CHOP TO DEATH IN PEACE MEDIATION

An elderly man was brutally killed by drunken youths from Danald village, Ward 19 in Minz, Jiwaka Province last weekend.

It was alleged that the deceased was called to witness a peace mediation.

During the mediation, the angry youths killed the elderly man with an axe.

Upon hearing the news, the victims’ families, retaliated resulting in many youths sustaining major injuries and the destruction of houses and food gardens

Minz police station commander Inspector James Warea said that the police were alerted and managed to calm the situation.

South Wagi peace mediator James Paru urged the police to arrest the perpetrators who instigated the problem and appealed to the communities to allow the law to deal with them.

The incident affected nearby students, preventing them from attending school.

Inspector Warea said one suspect had already been arrested and assured the community that others would follow suit.

He said the police are now monitoring the area as the body of the deceased is still at Kudjip hospital morgue