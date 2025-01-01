Agriculture Awareness Business Education International Life News Papua New Guinea Programs Southern Travel

SEREMBE FARMS UNDERGO OIL PALM CULTIVATION AND MANAGEMENT TRAINING

by Lorraine Jimal0138

By Mimi Pio, Popondetta

The Oil Palm Industry Corporation (OPIC) hosted a successful field day at Serembe Village in Oro Province yesterday.

The event brought together oil palm growers, OPIC staff and various stakeholders, including the milling company New Britain Palm Oil (NBPOL), National Banking Corporation (NBC), National Development Bank (NDB), and others.

The primary objective OF the field day was to educate farmers on the process of growing oil palm, selling their produce, and effectively managing the income generated from it.

Mackenzie Genau, OPIC’s Divisional Manager for Saiho and Aeka Division, emphasized that OPIC’s main focus is on palm cultivation and production.

 “Smallholders must produce higher yields of high quality in order to earn greater income,” he said.

He also pointed out that many farmers in rural areas lack financial literacy, making it essential for banking stakeholders to be involved in such events to help educate farmers on financial management.

To further support this effort, OPIC organizes monthly field days in different locations, aiming to teach farmers the best practices for cultivating and maintaining their oil palm blocks.

At the end of the program, farmers were excited about the opportunity to learn and improve the care of their oil palm trees, in order to increase yield, and manage their income.

Related posts

ROAD CONNECTION IMPORTANT FOR SERVICES

adminuser24

Uni Students Assured TESAS Fees Payment by Government

EMTV Online

Bernie Sanders promises to use executive order to legalize marijuana

Reuters
error: Content is protected !!
  • Totoagung
  • Toto Slot
  • Slot Gacor Maxwin
  • Slot Gacor Maxwin
  • Totoagung2
  • Toto Slot
  • Toto Slot
  • Situs Toto
  • Toto Slot
  • Cantiktoto
  • Sakuratoto2
  • Sakuratoto3
  • Totokita
  • Totokita2
  • Totokita3
  • Toto Slot
  • Totokita3
  • Pay4d
  • Totoagung
  • Totoagung2
  • Amintoto Login
  • indoharian
  • republikpkk
  • pakettour
  • theapexherald
  • onlinepaperwriter
  • iklantemanggung
  • knoydart-foundation
  • tipswheel
  • thecoopmarketing
  • istanaxplaygaming
  • istanaxplay-gaming
  • shokosugi
  • https://malaybalaycity.gov.ph/
  • https://mysantinis.com/
  • https://www.sawyerglass.com/
  • https://www.thewrightlawyers.com/
  • https://www.colegiosramonycajal.es/
  • https://diskopukm.jogjaprov.go.id/
  • https://eastendfoods.co.uk/
  • https://forexblog.ae/
  • https://www.m2obras.com.br/
  • https://www.columbusfamilylaw.org/
  • https://simmonspavingcompany.ca/
  • https://breambugs.com/
  • https://somosboca.com/
  • https://gozarte.net/
  • https://www.alllanguages.com/
  • https://www.saguarolakeranchstable.com/
  • https://www.stmarysdubai.com/
  • https://bckonline.com/
  • https://centurybattery.com.my/
  • https://www.carlosesandoval.com/
  • Amintoto
  • Situs Toto
  • Toto Macau
  • Data Toto Macau
  • Situs Toto
  • Slot Gacor 4d
  • Pay4d
  • Toto Slot
  • Restoslot4d
  • Situs Slot Gacor
  • Qdal88
  • Slot Thailand
  • Slot88
  • Slot Gacor Gampang Menang
  • Qdal88
  • Slot Gacor
  • Slot Thailand
  • Slot Gacor Maxwin
  • QDAL88
  • SLOT THAILAND
  • THAILAND SLOT
  • QDAL88
  • Toto Slot
  • Sbobet
  • Sakuratoto
  • Bandar Toto
  • Situs Toto
  • Slot Gacor Maxwin
  • Sakuratoto
  • Situs Toto
  • Toto Slot