TRIBES DISCOURAGE RETALIATION

Two tribes living in the Surinki constituency in Lagaip District in Enga Province has vowed not to retaliate or start a tribal fight after three of their men were massacred by gunmen during a roadblock on Tuesday afternoon.

The Kunalin and Weitin tribes assured Lagaip Open MP Aimos Akem that they would not retaliate or start a tribal fight with the Lyein Tribe who were responsible for the massacre.

Leaders from both tribes assured the MP and law enforcement agencies that this massacre was unfortunate as innocent lives were lost as they didn’t have any trouble or tribal differences with the Lyein Tribe.

Leaders spoke highly of the leadership shown by MP Akem to bring them together and talk for peace all vowing to allow the rule of law to deal with the gunmen and murderers accordingly.

Lagaip Open MP Aimos Akem sincerely acknowledged the mature leadership shown by the Kunalin and Weitin tribesmen adding that the Lagaip District Development Authority (LDDA) would assist in the transportation of dead bodies from Wabag General Hospital morgue to their respective villages for burial.

Laiagam Police Station Commander Senior Sergeant Sam Begofa highlighted that both tribes assured their local MP that they won’t take the law into their own hands but would allow the law to deal with those people involved accordingly.

The Lyein, Kunalin and Weitin Tribes are three of the biggest tribes that live in the Surinki constituency of the Lagaip District.