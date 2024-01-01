POLICE OFFICERS PROMOTED

By Edward Luke

About 105 dedicated Police Officers from Mt Hagen in Western Highlands Province have been promoted by the Police Commissioner David Manning.

The ceremony took place this week at Kimininga Barracks where, the Provincial Police Commander Chief Spt. John Sagom and the Chief Inspector Kelly Sombe officiated the batch.

The officers are from different ranking files have been recognized for their hard work and commitment to serving the community, province and the country.

The officers have been ranked with by the titles of senior inspectors, inspectors, chief sergeant, senor sergeant, sergeant, senior constable and first constable respectively.

Among the 105 officers, Dickson Pokoi who was ranked as Inspector Pokoi said, he is humbled and honored to receive the batch, and he will commit to upholding the values of the police force and serving the people of Western Highlands with dedication and integrity.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Police Commander Chief Supt. John Sagom said, this year is the first of its kind for the Mt Hagen Police officers.

“People are saying that they are no longer have trust on police but I can confidently say that we can reverse this back perception from the way we do police business. Ladies and gentlemen, we can reverse this distrust by improving good governance and accountability here in a provincial police command in Western Highlands.” Sagom said.

He further highlighted to all units that; the Police Commissioner was the only responsible person in promoting officers.

“The commissioner is the only person who is responsible for promotions and no other person. Commissioner promoted 105 of you here in Western Highlands and not me, I am only doing my job. It’s the Commissioner of Police who gives promotion but God gives wisdom to the Commissioner to promote people,” he said.

He urged the officers to safeguard their ranks when on duty calls within and outside of the province.