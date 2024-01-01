SOLAR POWERED ISLANDS OF MILNE BAY

Remote communities in the Conflict Islands in Milne Bay province now have access to solar power.

Conflict Islands Conservation Initiative (CICI) Head Ranger Steven Amos said more than 2,000 islanders now have access to solar power in the comfort of their homes.

“For the islanders, this is the first of its kind project. Every family now owns a kit and the excitement was almost too much and was very emotional for many. They are very grateful to CICI and its partners for this vital service that would significantly change their standard of living.” Amos said.

Amos said this service would not only improve the islander’s accessibility to electricity, but enabling them to enjoy the benefits of modern technology, improve health, education, where students can study at night, access online resources and better lighting at night to attend to patients.

As part of its community engagement and empowerment program, CICI has successfully rolled out trainings on solar systems including solar panel installations in the community households.

Conflict Islands Conservation Initiative (CICI), a non-government organization that is currently leading conservation efforts in the region.

“It was through our persistent work from CICI’s Conservation Rangers and the support from core partners like the United Nations Office of Project Services (UNOPS), the Australian Government, The Coral Islands Limited (TCIL), corporate business partners and Solar Solutions to ensure every household have lights,” said CICI’s Co-founder & Director of Conservation Programs Hayley Versace.

Versace said, “the support and enthusiasm shown by the communities has been an amazing example of how working together as international and local partners can make great outcomes for the people living in some of the most remote areas of Milne Bay, with honesty and kind hearts towards a common goal of improving livelihoods”.