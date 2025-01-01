TRADE VOLUME BETWEEN CHINA AND PNG EXCEEDS K17.8 BILLION IN 2024

By Parker Tambua

Chinese Ambassador to PNG, H.E Yang Xiaoguang said during the Symposium for China-PNG Cooperation, held at the Chinese Embassy recently, that Global Initiatives have opened up new space and provided new opportunities for China-PNG cooperation.

He said the three Global Initiatives proposed by President Xi Jinping are Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative, and Global Civilization Initiative.

“In 2024, the trade volume between China and PNG exceeded 17.8 billion Kina. PNG enjoyed a trade surplus of over 7.5 billion Kina. A number of infrastructure and livelihood projects were actively advanced by our two sides,” Xiaoguang said.

“In 2024, China provided the PNG Government with 1.2 million US dollars cash assistance and substantial disaster relief supplies. This January, China handed over equipment for the China-Aid Anti-Drug Laboratory to PNG, which will enhance PNG’s capacity to combat drug crimes.

“In 2024, the direct flight between Guangzhou and Port Moresby increased to three times a week. Over 20 recipients of the Chinese Government Scholarship and 54 recipients of PNG “STEM Scholarship” went to China for studies. The friendship between our peoples further deepened.

”China has a huge market, advanced technology and complete manufacturing capacity, while PNG boasts rich resources and abundant labour forces. Our two countries enjoy strong economic complementarity and enormous potential for cooperation. The Three Global Initiatives have opened up new space and provided new opportunities for China-PNG cooperation. To implement the important consensus between our leaders, China would like to explore and expand bilateral and multilateral cooperation under the framework of the Three Global Initiatives, enriching the China-PNG comprehensive strategic partnership and building a community with a shared future for mankind together.”