NASFUND DECLARES ANNUAL INTEREST CREDITING RATE OF 11.75%.

The National Superannuation Fund (Nasfund) has announced its audited results for the year 2024 to its over715,000 members its

The audited financial statements were approved by the Trustee Board at its meeting yesterday, reporting Net Asset Value of K8.1 billion and a notable Net Profit After Tax of K849 million for the year ended 31 December 2024.

Following these results, the Trustee Board has declared an interest crediting rate of 11.75% for the 2024 financial year. This translates to a distribution of over K839 million to members’ accounts this weekend, reinforcing the Fund’s commitment to Growth and increasing members’ savings despite economic challenges.

Nasfund Chairwoman Tamzin Wardley said Nasfund’s growth has continued throughout 2024 despite what has been a tumultuous year both domestically and internationally.

She said despite no major projects commencing in the country during the year, they have seen strong Growth from our existing membership with 56,874 new members and 191 new companies joining the Fund.

The positive financial outcomes were significantly influenced by the valuation gains of K487m, more than double the valuation gain of K180m last year. It should be noted that K280m of this gain is from their investment in BSP, which represents 59% of the overall valuation gains.

Nasfund Chief Executive Oficer also confirmed that the National Superannuation Fund is continuing to deliver strong financial performance and positive returns for its members.

Nasfund as an investor and landlord sees extraordinarily improved performance when the country’s resource projects are operational, as it improves the property portfolio in terms of value and rental income and increases contributions due to a larger work force.