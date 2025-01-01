FIRST FEMALE ASSISTANT SPEAKER

History was made yesterday allowing a female to lead the parliament sitting yesterday.

The member for North Bougainville Francesca Semoso was the first female to sit on the speaker’s chair to lead a session in the National Parliament.

Being a speaker is not new to Semoso, as she held the positions of Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Bougainville House of Representatives before becoming the member for North Bougainville.

Prime Minister James Marape, along with other members of Parliament commended MP Semoso for being the first female Speaker of Parliament after 50 years of independence.

Semoso also expressed gratitude for the opportunity to chair the Parliament sitting as Assistant Speaker.