WEEKLONG INTERNATIONAL MEDIA TOUR FOR PNG JOURNALISTS UNDERWAY

The first day of the International Media Tour for seven journalists and editors began with a meet-and-greet with NRL representatives, followed by a trip to CommBank Stadium in Parramatta to watch Sunday’s highly anticipated clash between the Penrith Panthers and New Zealand Warriors.

A participant, Simon Keslep, Senior Sports Journalist with Post Courier shared his experience on the game yesterday.

“Attending the game and watching my team play was an awesome experience. I really enjoyed the game and when panthers won, the adrenaline was high, the match winning try by Paul Alamoti was a relief,” he said.

Keslep is a passionate Penrith Panthers fan.

“During my primary school days back in Kimbe, there was a street called Masalai Street at Section 10,” Keslep added.

“The local street rugby league team at that time was called Masalai, and they wore the Panthers jersey. That’s how I became a passionate fan of the Penrith Panthers.”

On the second day, the PNG cohort toured the ABC Ultimo Centre yesterday to watch the filming of That Pacific Sports Show and joined a networking session with the crew.

Winding down the visit, the team was privileged to meet with Veteran Radio Commentator Andrew Moore to hear firsthand experiences of NRL Commentary.

The afternoon session yesterday, included a discussion on the PNG NRL Academy with Project Manager, Joanna Lester.

This visit strengthens professional ties between Australian and PNG media.

Today, marks the third day of the tour and highlights the importance of understanding the NRL ecosystem.