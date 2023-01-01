TOURISM INDUSTRY IMPORTANT

By Jim John

The Papua New Guinea Tourism Promotion Authority (PNGTPA) is looking forward to reopening all its tourism destinations within the country.

Chief Executive Officer of PNGTPA Eric Mossman Uvovo said, key events observed in the country include bird watching, cruising, cycling, diving, fishing, kayaking, kite surfing, trekking, cultural festival and standup paddle boarding.

He said, “tourists participating in these events could generate more than K1 million that would contribute to country’s economy.”

CEO Eric Mossman Uvovo said, 90,000 cruise passengers are expected to arrive in Papua New Guinea commencing this year.

He clarified that due to travel restrictions in recent years and the challenges brought on by COVID -19, the TPA has made a huge loss in terms of its profit.