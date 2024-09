Picture supplied

By Jonathan Sibona

Dika Toua, Papua New Guinea’s legendary Olympic weightlifter has once again claimed victory, winning gold at the 2024 United Masters Weightlifting Championship held in Fiji.

Toua competed in the women’s 40-44 age category in the 50kg division.

Toua lifted an impressive total of 158kg, consisting of a 68kg snatch and a 90kg clean and jerk.