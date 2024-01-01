A COLLABORATED EFFORT ON AVIATION SAFETY

A robust aviation safety culture is built on trust, transparency and continuous improvement of the safety systems and requires collaboration from all stakeholders in the aviation industry.

Air Niugini’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Gary Seddon highlighted this during the three-day Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) PNG Aviation Safety and Security Conference in Port Moresby last week.

Mr. Seddon said as an airline, safety is the cornerstone of Air Niugini’s operations with several key initiatives being planned towards achieving a just and appropriate safety culture.

They include open communication and collaboration with the regulator, stake holders, continuous staff training and staff empowerment.

“At Air Niugini, we believe safety begins with our people. We encourage all employees from the ground staff to engineers, cabin crew and pilots to report safety issues without fear of retribution. Our “Just Culture” framework ensures individuals are treated fairly and encourages safety reporting at all levels without reasonable consequences. By removing barriers to reporting, we can identify and address safety concerns in real time, further enhancing operational safety” “We (Air Niugini) also invests heavily in training programs for our employees including pilots’ recurrent training, to ground staff safety protocols, making sure that all personnel are up to date with the latest safety certification, standards and technologies. “The success of Air Niugini indeed the future of PNG’s aviation industry depends on our ability to meet these challenges head-on.” Mr Seddon said