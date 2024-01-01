SCHOOL RECIEVES DONATIONS

By Edward Luke

Det Junior High School received a generous donation from the Nipa Kutubu District Development Authority and several local business owners in Poroma to improve the school’s facilities and resources.

District treasurer Jessie Wong said that Kutubu has a big landmass and they tried to distribute equally the the K10 million District Service Improvement Program among the Local Level Government.

” Poroma is one of the LLG that was in the budget and we donate an ambulance to the health center, K200,000 to the Junior high school, K210,000 for road construction, and K200,000 for Kar health center. NKDDA is now looking forward to work with the Catholic church in developing the community.”

Adding further significance to the day, the Managing Director for Pisgah Limited David Kelie presented the ambulance key to the Parish Priest Fr. Manis in the presence of the community members.

He highlighted the community members on the importance of basic services in the community.

“This is not a private vehicle and no one owns it. This ambulance is for the whole Poroma LLGs, everything is now in our hands and we must look after it properly.” Kelie said.

He said they are happy to invest in the future of the students that can pave way for the development of the community and the district.