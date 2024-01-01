OVER 24,000 TOURISTS VISIT PNG IN 2024

More than 24,000 cruise ship tourists visited PNG’s shores this year causing a surge in the country’s marine tourism.

According to PNG Tourism Promotion Authority (TPA), a total of 24,407 visitors have arrived in PNG on 12 different international cruise ship liners this year so far.

It is noted that the cruise industry had played a significant role in boosting the country’s tourism numbers, with several more vessels scheduled to arrive before the end of 2024.

Four more cruise ships are expected to bring an estimated 6,548 additional visitors to PNG between October and December as this would further contributes to the nation’s growing tourism sector

TPA’s CEO, Eric Mossman Uvovo said, “Papua New Guinea offers a truly unique experience, from our rich cultural heritage to stunning natural landscapes. Our country’s appeal spans across various types of travelers, whether arriving by sea or air. Each visitor has the chance to embark on their own million different journey of discovery, and that’s what makes PNG such a remarkable destination.”

Uvovo also highlighted TPA’s ongoing efforts to build lasting relationships with the international cruise industry.

“Over the years, we have worked closely with various cruise lines to forge strong partnerships that have been beneficial to our marine tourism sector. As the cruise ship season progresses, we look forward to welcoming even more visitors to explore the nation’s million different journeys, making Papua New Guinea a must-visit destination for travelers from around the world,” Uvovo said.