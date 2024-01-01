TOK IMUNITI : NEW HEALTH PROGRAM IN PNG USING THE MEDIA AND ONLINE PLATE FORMS

The national health Promotion campaign in the country today got a much needed support from the ABC’s International Development to help tackle the misconception and misinformation of vaccination in the country and also boost the general public’s trust in vaccinations.

The campaign “ tok imuniti “ in pidgin which translates to “ Talk about Immunity” in English rather puts a more digital and online resource in the hands of health care professionals in the provinces and provincial capitals , giving them a voice to contribute on issues pertaining to misinformation and address rumors on immunity and vaccination in their own local communities.

A five week long national multi –media campaign will reach a lot of Papua New Guineas on the importance of vaccination. Coincidentally, health professionals in the country will be introduced to an innovative digital app featuring videos, fact sheets as well as a chat function to enable fast and efficient communication. The health workers will also have the privilege to access pamphlets, posters, radio, TV and online information at the touch of their fingertips.

The resources in the campaign have been developed with utmost consideration to the context of health care professionals will be easy to use , taking into consideration the variables in internet access and knowledge about what the role of vaccinations play in the prevention of diseases , taking into consideration , our multi language preferences with the initial dissemination of awareness and information.

According to ABC International Development lead, Jo Elsom” Tok Imuniti “is an example of how a commitment to sharing quality information can save lives. It’s a campaign that breaks new grounds and reflects the outstanding skills and advice of our Papua New Guineas partners”.

Elsom continues “By Partnering with PNG communications and health specialists, and leveraging the ABC’s media and communications expertise, together we are supporting workers to have the necessary confidence to promote good health practice, and back it up with credible information resources that makes sense to the community”.

ABCID with the partnership of PNG’s creative agency Vatava media did an extensive consultation with the community health workers to fully understand what was needed to address vaccine hesitancy in a culturally relevant way.

The National campaign was launched yesterday, February 29th 2024 with the huge support of the Papua New Guinea National Department of Health and the Australian Government.