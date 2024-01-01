THREE-YEAR MOU SIGNED BETWEEN NCD PROVINCIAL HEALTH AUTHORITY AND TUNA BAY SCHOOL OF NURSING

Friday 15th March 2024, saw a three-year partnership agreement between National Capital District Provincial Health Authority (NCDPHA) and Tuna Bay School of Nursing. Tuna Bay School of Nursing is a private owned nursing school and offers nursing education programs. It is a professional requirement for the program that the students undertake Clinical Placements. NCDPHA has agreed to provide clinical placement for Tuna Bay Nursing School students undertaking the clinical practicum through this three-year partnership agreement.

The NCD Provincial Health Authority CEO Dr. Steven Yennie expressed commitment to ensuring that partnerships are forged to assist and contribute to the development of Nurses in the country who will soon join the heath workforce as health practitioners.

NCDPHA envisions to lead the country in the development of a quality and effective health care system that is resilient, equitable and people focused.

As nurses opt to retire or leave the profession altogether, PNG will need more nurses to fill these gaps. The partnership sets up a feeder for healthcare organizations to support in the training of the health workers. And the plus side is that these nursing students attain the required clinical competencies and are eligible for registration and licensing and fit for service delivery. Nurses will then have more clinical experience via this practice/academic partnership.

NCDPHA aims to support the clinical training of nurses and other health cadres as its contribution to health workforce training and development for the country.