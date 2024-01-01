THREE RUGBY LEAGUES RECEIVE SUPPORT

By John Mori

North Wagi district MP Benjamin Mul has presented a total of K150, 000 cheque to the three presidents of the rugby leagues in North Wagi, Banz in Jiwaka Province recently.

The three rugby leagues who have already been affiliated with Papua New Guinea rugby football league (PNGRF) are Nondugulg, Kimil and Banz rugby leagues.

When presenting the cheque, Mr. Mul urged all youths to refrain from alcohol, homebrew, Marijuana and other social illegal activities that can destroy their lives and damage their future and integrity

Mr. Mul said rugby is a physical body contact code, a discipline sport and they must be serious and physically fit to see progress.

He said rugby has already become a multi-million-dollar industry that creates great opportunities and pathways, and we have to be vigilant and passionate about it in-order to be a great rugby ambassador

Mr. Mul assured the youths that more funding will be allocated to support the affiliated leagues department programs.

He also set aside K175, 000 Benjamin Mul cup, which will take place during Christmas break.