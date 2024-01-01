AIC ANNOUNCES DHC-6-300 TWIN OTTER AIRCRAFT INVESTIGATION

The PNG Accident Investigation Commission (AIC) announced the commencement of an investigation into an aircraft incident that occurred in Kairik Airstrip, Enga Province on 19th October 2024.

The incident involved a Kobio Aviation Limited DHC-6-300 Twin Otter aircraft, registered P2-KAL.

According to AIC the aircraft was conducting a VFR1 passenger flight from Kairik Airstrip, Enga Province to Mt. Hagen, Western Highlands Province.

During the take-off roll, the aircraft experienced a runway excursion. The aircraft veered to the left of the runway and impacted a drainage ditch. AIC information gathered indicated that the aircraft sustained substantial damage to its left wing and nose.

There were five (5) persons onboard the aircraft including the pilot-in-command, Co-pilot and three (3) passengers.

The AIC was notified of the accident at 16:05 local time on 19 October 2024. The AIC was advised that the aircraft last reported to Air Traffic Services that it was taxiing at Kairik Airstrip in preparation to departure to Mt Hagen, Western Highlands Province. However, the aircraft failed to report its departure out of Kairik Airstrip to the Air Traffic Services. An Uncertainty Phase emergency was immediately declared on P2-KAL by the Air Traffic Services.

It was later confirmed by Air Traffic Services that P2-KAL had experienced a runway excursion during take-off.

The investigation will be conducted in accordance with ICAO Annex 13 to the Convention on International Civil Aviation. The investigation will include but not be limited to Pilot techniques, Airstrip Conditions, Weather, Maintenance and Serviceability of the aircraft, Organisational Aspects and Regulatory Oversight. The AIC’s investigations are conducted independent of any other agency or person for the sole purpose of determining the circumstances and contributing factors so that vital lessons are learned and similar occurrences are avoided.