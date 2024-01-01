TISA BANK OPENS TODAY

TISA Bank has officially commenced its commercial banking services today.

This follows the launching by the National Planning Minister Ano Pala last week.

Bank’s Chief Executive Officer Sunil Pokharel said, around 70 percent of the country population’s money remains unbanked which put the new bank in a unique position.

“More than our 75 percent of our population remained un banks, this put us in a unique position to make a meaningful impact,” he said.

National Planning Minister Ano Pala said the this would pursue the development growth of the country’s economy.

“The financial Inclusion will play a crucial role in breaching the gap between our rural and urban communities. It is essential for fostering quality empowerment and sustainable development.” He said.

Minister urged all stakeholders to support TISA bank in its mission to foster economic growth and financial inclusion.

TISA Savings and Loan Society was established in 1972 to provide an avenue for registered teachers and employees of the Department of Education, to be actively involved in savings and to assist each other in times of financial need.

TISA was then given banking license by the Bank of Papua New Guinea on 5th August 2024.

After 50 Years of Service, TISA launched its new logo on the 5th of October 2024.