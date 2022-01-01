THREE LAND TITLES FOR PNGFA

The PNG Forest Authority officially received three land titles of land for Plantations in Wau Bulolo, Morobe Province.

The documents were presented to the PNGFA Managing Director John Mosoro by the Lands and Physical Planning Secretary Benjamin Samson yesterday in Port Moresby.

PNGFA Managing Director John Mosoro thanked the Lands Department on behalf of the Minister Salio Waipo for assisting them in acquiring the titles of 12,500 hectares of land.

“This is the first time for the state to own a piece of land especially in dealing with plantations and we are very thankful,” Mosoro said.

“One of our policies is to generate revenue for PNGFA, the sleeping giant”

He said forestry is a key economic sector apart from oil and gas and is crucial for the government.

MD Mosoro said they find it difficult to negotiate for project agreements but with the land titles acquired they will easily go about in negotiating the agreements that were written during the colonial days.

“This is to drive the government policy of downstream processing so we need more land especially for plantations for downstream processing,” Mosoro said.

Director Mosoro said they plan to acquire land titles for other PNGFA land around the country in provinces like East New Britain, West New Britain, Milne Bay, New Ireland, East Sepik and West Sepik, Western, Manus and the Highland provinces.

In presenting the land titles, Lands and Physical Planning Secretary Benjamin Samson congratulated the PNGFA for successfully acquiring the land titles.

“We have three land titles that I will present today, portion 519, 520 and 521, 12,500 hectares for Wau Bulolo in Morobe Province,” Samson said.

Secretary Samson urged other state agencies to come forward and register their land and get titles.

“I have been calling for all government agencies to come and obtain titles for their land because state land is becoming scarce,” said Secretary Samson.

“Former land owners are stepping in to take over the land that they relinquish to the state so to protect the state interest, respective agencies must approach us and obtain titles,” he said.

Mr Samson also acknowledged his staff in Lae for their efforts in helping PNGFA in acquiring the land titles. PNGFA Managing director Mosoro said these actions show the leadership two agencies have in driving government policies.