TELIKOM FOUNDATION DELIVERS GAWI LLG EARTHQUAKE RELIEF SUPPLIES

By Thelma Allingham

Telikom PNG Limited through its foundation-Telikom Foundation Inc (TFI) visited wards 17,18 and 19 of Gawi LLG in Wosera Gawi District of East Sepik Province yesterday.

The purpose of the visit was to deliver Relief supplies to villages at Chambri Lakes who were affected during the 7.0 magnitude earthquake that struck the villages on the island two months ago.

Wosera Gawi District President Leo Singaut thanked TFI’s officer in charge Benjamin Moses for reaching out to him through their Wewak Branch and that has resulted in TFI’s visit to the villages.

Singut said that despite desperate calls for assistance from all the affected villages throughout his district, the villages did not receive support since the earthquake struck and destroyed houses and claimed seven lives.

He also said that TFI is the first group to visit his district to provide relief supplies to his people and he is thankful to Telikom Limited for their support to his people.

Singut further stated the mere fact that there is no Telikom network reception at those affected areas but for the foundation to still reach out and help his people is very much appreciated by the communities.

“Delivering cost efficient and reliable online programs ranging from e-commerce, e-health,e-education and humanitarians services to the people of Papua New Guinea has always been Telikom Foundation’s number one goal,” said TFI Officer in Charge Benjamin Moses.

TFI OIC Benjamin Moses, flew into Wewak on Friday for the Gawi LLG Relief supplies presentation which was done yesterday at Chambri Lakes Catholic Mission Station and witnessed by villages from wards 17, 18 and 19 on the island.

Representing East Sepik Governor’s Office, Social Services Representative Pastor Abraham Kumbia acknowledged support given by Telikom PNG Limited through its foundation to the people of Gawi LLG.

East Sepik Provincial Administration representative Mr.James Baloiloi also thanked TFI on behalf of the provincial administration for their initiative and support given to the people of Gawi LLG who were badly affected by the 7.0 magnitude earthquake.

Wards 17,18 and 19 of Gawi LLG are located on the island of Chambri Lakes which was the epicenter of the massive earthquake that struck East Sepik Province, destroying houses and claimed seven lives two months ago.