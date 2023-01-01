200 STUDENTS RECEIVE DENTAL HEALTH CARE

Over a period of eight days, more than 460 dental procedures were carried out on 200 students from prep to grade 5 at the Koki Elementary and Primary Schools by the YWAM Dental Trailer Team in Port Moresby.

Since the program’s launch on the 8th of this month, the YWAM Dental Trailer team carried out their first of what promises to be more to come for NCD, dental care outreach program at the Koki Elementary and Primary School.

Alongside dental care, 1,392 students received oral health education sessions that were carried out for all the grade levels in the school.

YWAM Dental Trailer Clinic Leader, Angelynne Limbiye reported that her team kept very busy for the entire time they were at the school

“The need for dental care was great though – it really highlighted how many students are in need of this service,” Limbiye added.

Koki Primary School Head Teacher, Mrs Josephine Amos, expressed her gratitude for the program and the honor it was for the school to be the first to benefit from the Dental Trailer.

“We were privileged to be one of the first schools the trailer has visited – it is providing such an important service for our children,” The Head Teacher said.

The YWAM Dental Trailer will visit Kila Kila Secondary School next week for a three-week visit

The YWAM Dental Trailer Team carried out this program in collaboration with NCDC, NCD Provincial Health Authority and the NCD Education Services Department of Education.