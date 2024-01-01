TELIKOM CLARIFIES SALE OF ITS TRAINING COLLEGE IN LAE

Telikom Limited has issued a statement to clarify recent public speculation regarding the sale of its Training College in Lae, Morobe Province. The company confirmed that it is the legal owner of the College, which has historically been a key institution in training skilled telecommunications professionals for both Telikom and other industries in Papua New Guinea (PNG). Telikom has invested in improvements to the property, including installing a new perimeter fence and removing unauthorized occupants to ensure its security and proper management.

In an effort to collaborate with the University of Technology (Unitech), Telikom initiated discussions to explore ways the College could be used to expand Unitech’s educational facilities. Two meetings between both parties took place in August and November 2023, resulting in the drafting of agreements, including a Lease Agreement, Training Agreement, and Commercial Agreement. However, negotiations stalled due to unresolved terms in the Lease Agreement.

To offer additional assurance, Telikom extended a “first right of refusal” to Unitech, giving the university the option to purchase the College at a discounted price in the future. Despite this offer, Unitech’s governing council could not resolve the remaining issues, and the discussions ultimately failed to reach a conclusion.

Further complicating matters, Telikom became aware that Unitech had reportedly secured public funding for the redevelopment of the College without informing or consulting Telikom. The company made repeated requests for transparency about this funding, but Unitech did not provide the necessary disclosure, raising concerns about the alignment of their actions with Telikom’s commitment to transparency and collaboration.

With negotiations stalled and no resolution in sight, Telikom has decided to sell the College through a public tender, with the condition that only nationally owned companies or PNG citizens can purchase the property. The proceeds from the sale will be reinvested into critical projects to upgrade Telikom’s mobile network and other technologies. While Telikom remains open to future collaborations, the company emphasized that it must prioritize decisions that best serve its long-term operational and financial objectives.