GOROKA POLICE RECEIVE SUPPORT TO ENHANCE OPERATIONS

By Vicky Baunke in Goroka EHP

The Chinese PNG community has donated a drone to the police in Goroka, Eastern Highlands Province to enhance police operations.

The drone was donated by the President of the China PNG Friendship Association Bobby Chan at the Goroka Police station during a recent police parade, and was presented to the Eastern Highlands Provincial Police Commander, Chief Superintendent John Kale.

Mr. Chan mentioned that the drone was part of the support provided by the Chinese community to strengthen their business partnership through community engagement in response to a request by the Goroka Police Task Force.

During the parade, the installation of the Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras at Goroka Police Station was also announced. These cameras will provide the police with extra eyes at strategic locations, and increasing their presence both on and off duty. The project is funded by the Goroka District Development authority (DDA).

ComSat Limited is providing free internet services at Goroka Police Station as part of the company’s community engagement efforts.

Eastern Highlands Provincial Police Commander, Chief Superintendent John Kale, acknowledged former PPC Superintendent Michael Welly for initiating the CCTV cameras.

Chief Superintendent Kale mentioned that members of each unit at the police station will be trained on how to use the drones. They will have access to the drones during police operations, especially in rural areas and major operations.