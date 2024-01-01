MORE PEOPLE TO SECURE EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES OVERSEAS

Unggai Bena candidates for the Labour Mobility Project at the YC Hall in Goroka last week to welcome potential employers from Australia in a visit to Unggai Bena last week. Picture credit: By Vicky Baunke

By Vicky Baunke in Goroka EHP

A total of 38 unemployed youths from the Unggai Bena District in the Eastern Highlands Province have secured jobs in Australia and New Zealand through the Labour Mobility Project.

This initiative was spearheaded by Unggai Bena MP Kinoka Feo to create economic opportunities for the people of Unggai Bena.

Mr. Feo highlighted that it is part of his vision to see economic growth within his district and to help the people escape poverty wherever possible.

A team from the Labour mobility office in Port Moresby comprised of farm owners in agriculture and livestock from Australia, arrived in Goroka last Tuesday. The delegation was received by the Unggai Bena MP Kinoka Feo and representatives from different districts in the province including the provincial government.

Mr. Feo who is also Minister for the Department of Higher Education Research Science and Technology (DHERST) said, Unggai Bena is the only district with a yearly budget to cater for candidates who go through the Labour Mobility Project by funding expanses involved. This funding allows individuals to obtain NID and passports.

The district allocates K2million every year to enhance Unggai Bena, ultimately boosting workforce in growing the economic returns through international and local employment initiatives.

Representatives from the Australian High Commission, Australian employers, and the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility (PALM) scheme, including Horesford Farming Group Pty Ltd, GBD Consulting Pty Ltd, Approved Employers Association, Parkside Holdings Pty Ltd, and Agri-Labour Australia, along with Assistant Director Esther Seymour and the First Secretary (Economics) from the Australian High Commission in Papua New Guinea visited the district.

MP Feo expressed gratitude to delegates for visiting his district and witnessing firsthand the agriculture development plans.

He also discussed plans to introduce mechanized farming techniques and establish rice production partnerships with NKW, aiming to strengthen the district’s self-sufficiency.