CCDA hosts workshop

The 2021 annual reflection workshop for the PNG Climate- Resilient Green Growth (CRGG) Project was held today in Port Moresby.

The workshop jointly organised by Climate Change and Development Authority (CCDA) and Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) will be hosted for two days.

CCDA’s acting Managing Director William Lakain during the opening of the workshop said the CRGG Project funded by the Australia Government started implementation in 2019 with the full support of the PNG Government.

The main objectives of the annual reflection workshop for the CRGG Project are:

1) to reflect with you on the key results that were delivered, and progress made under the CRGG Project in 2021;

2) to review the learning experience from the CRGG journey to improve our work based on the key takeaways and inform the forward planning for 2022 and beyond.

Lakain said the CRGG Project is a 4-year program supporting the GoPNG since 2019 to plan for climate-resilient green growth in multiple sectors and provinces and deliver green growth projects with leveraged finance. The total approved funding for the Project is USD 4.41 million and the budget for 2021 is USD 1.68 million.

He said the CRGG Project was initially piloted in 3 provinces- Enga, Milne Bay and New Ireland. The CRGG pilot experiences and lessons learned will be captured and replicated in 2022 while Chimbu, Eastern Highlands, Manus, and Morobe have been selected as shadow provinces for replicating CRGG.

“CCDA is the implementing government counterpart of the CRGG Project and the Government of Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) is funding the project,” he said.

The Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) is the project delivery partner, providing technical assistance and implementation support. The GGGI team has made headway in the development of the CRGG Strategies for Enga, Milne Bay, and New Ireland Provinces to integrate CRGG into provincial development plans, including capital investments, annual budgets, and sectoral plans.

Lakain said GGGI has successfully submitted the first concept note (CN) on sustainable agriculture to the Adaptation Fund (AF) for USD 10 million as part of the target of USD 20M of green investment mobilized by the end of CRGG Project.

He said GGGI successfully established the Credit Guarantee Cooperation or CGC, for Agri-SMEs with an initial capital of approximately of PGK50 million / USD 15 million (60% owned by Bank of PNG, 40% owned by Kumul Holdings).

“GGGI deepened engagement with the shadow provinces, Chimbu, Eastern Highlands, Manus, and Morobe to roll-out CRGG to these four provinces in the next phase.”

“Our GGGI team has had a busy year and will be busier in 2022 as the CRGG Project moves into its final year of implementation,” Lakain said.