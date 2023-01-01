Teacher Libert

By Natasha Ovoi

No one can deny the challenges a teacher in our developing nation deals with in line of their profession. Added to the weight load of educating for the future of this nation are accommodation devastations, wage inconsistencies, lack of parental support, and even community disruptions. With such dilemmas and more that come attached to their choice of profession sometimes it can be hard to find one teacher that is genuine.

One can easily agree Libert Wulekui is of the exception. Hailing from Bewani, Sandaun Province, Libert is a guy with a big heart for the children of his local level community.

Libert graduated from the Papua New Guinea Education Institute in 2017, with a dream to have an impact on the education sector and the skills he has gained and where better to start then in his own backyard.

In 2020, with just 3 years of teaching experience under his belt, Mr. Wulekui found the means necessary to establish “Waramaiyu Elementary” a small Elementary School in his rural community, approximately 41km away from Vanimo, the Provincial Capital.

With about 30 to 35 students per class, Waramaiyu Elementary registers about 130 to 150 students each year since it opened.

Reflecting back Libert admitted it was not easy this far and still is not. He said apart from the challenges of running a young school in an isolated area as Bewani rural, he is also having a hard time collaborating with the parents and children there.

But despite that, Mr. Wulekui says with a glint of confidence in his eyes “No matter the situation, it does not matter, I can still manage”.

With a passion to educate and a heart for his people, Libert finds the teaching profession an honourable call to serve his country.

“I am encouraging most of the teachers to teach from our hearts because the students are the future of the nation”, Libert said.

Like Mr. Wulekui, there are other such teachers in rural parts of Papua New Guinea, who despite the circumstances, see the need to educate young minds, to contribute to the future of our country.

As a community and as a people we ought to share the load of educating our young by supporting teachers such as Libert to see this through, as we also share the same future.