A HEART AND A CAB

By Natasha Ovoi

When Noel Sam made it known on Facebook his intention of service, he was met with praise as well as doubt.

“I am willing to provide free ride for pregnant ladies who cannot afford to make their way for delivery…”, he said.

Some applauded Noel, seeing this as an act of humanity and selflessness.

“God bless your heart young man”, one had said.

“Good start bro” another encouraged.

“Wish we have many like you running taxis in our beautiful city,” one added.

One went to the extent of ensuring we all understand Noel is from Hela Province.

Others saw this as unrealistic and a mission failure waiting to happen.

“Taxi business is a very risky business, if you want to become a saviour it will not work out the way you think” one commented.

“Do you know how many pregnant women live in the city?” one exclaimed.

One just challenged him in sarcasm quoting the famous “actions speak louder than words”.

Another asked the question we all want to know; “Why are you doing this?”.

To the 30 year old Seventh Day Adventist, Noel Sam, the answer to this came in two plain points; experience and obligation.

Noel’s experience is the first drive behind this taxi service initiative. The third year Environmental Science student of Pacific Adventist University, PNG, is one of 4 children raised by a single mother after their father had left them. Noel grew up experiencing the struggles of not having much but had always wanted to do something to help the women folk around him.

“I grew up with just my mother so I know how mothers feel, what they are going through”, Noel expressed.

“This has been what I wanted to do for some time now”, Noel reflected.

It was always Noel’s intention to help others, especially vulnerable women who reminded him of his mother growing up.

“I came from struggle so I understand struggle” he added.

Noel came to Port Moresby from his home province Hela in 2011 to continue school. He attended Sogeri National High and from there did his grades 11 and 12. Afterwards he couldn’t continue his education due to financial restraints and so took time off school.

It was within that time period that he had first attempted to start his taxi service however the car he got then didn’t last long before breaking down.

Since then, it took him three years to save up enough to get the cab he currently owns.

When asked how he was able to save enough for a taxi he answered “Market money”.

Noel came up with enough to purchase a taxi saving money he raised from selling flex and drinks at school as soon as it was possible for him to continue his studies.

The other drive he had that inspired him to carry out his taxi service initiative is his notion of obligation.

“We are always asking for our rights, but a lot of times, we forget about our obligations” he said.

“We shouldn’t always think about what others should do for us like our community, our parents, our members even, but we should think about what we can do to help our society” Noel said with passion.

Mr. Sam believes that we all have a part to play towards our fellow men and our society as a whole, even if it is the little things like offering coins to beggars. Providing such a free Taxi service was what he felt he can do so he took the steps to achieving this, despite his financial stance and the fact that his family is not even well off and have a hard time in the village.

“We must look after our mothers, sisters and wives” was the message he emphasized on.

Although his ad on Facebook mentioned “pregnant mothers” as the targeted audience, his taxi service is actually open to all. Before coming in for this interview, Noel had to drop a client at the Port Moresby General Hospital.

Through phone interview, the mentioned client, an elderly from Central province, kindly asked to have her identity, and age anonymous. At the moment she is on oxygen support in the Port Moresby General Hospital. She called Noel to help get her to the bank to do her withdrawal and then drop her back at the hospital.

When asked how she felt about Noel’s Taxi Service, the elderly said “He is 100% reliable, and a very good lad”.

She expressed how thankful she was that someone unrelated to her by blood could care enough for her.

Noel mentioned that since the day he registered his car under Karai Taxi Services, painted it and uploaded his ad on Facebook, he gets about 10 calls each day to assist women in need.

“I don’t really charge my passengers, I offer to take them to their destinations for free but most of them give whatever they can”, Noel said.

“At the end of the day, it is about the service, I go home feeling I did something good”, Noel added.

The current dilemma for Noel and his Taxi Service now is securing a responsible driver, preferably someone who is like minded to him to drive the taxi when the academic year begins for him.

“I’d prefer an Adventist, as I am an Adventist myself, so my taxi can rest on Saturdays for Sabbath”, Noel said.

At the moment Noel does not trust anyone completely yet to entrust his taxi over to when he has classes. He elaborated that he has to be very careful with the car as the cab business will also sustain his own and his family’s living.

And until he finds this other person he could trust to drive his taxi and even carry on the service of his aspiration, Noel said he himself will be behind the wheels from 5am to 8pm, around Port Moresby City, doing the best he can to contribute to the well being of this city.