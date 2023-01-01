SP SPORTS AWARD NOMINATION OPEN

The South Pacific Brewery’s national award category to recognize the athletes in the country for their performance after appraisal is now open.

The famous SP Sports Award 2023 is now open for nominations with the theme “Make A Difference. Stop the Violence”.

SP Brewery Corporate Affairs Manager John Nilkare said the theme aims to raise awareness of sporting violence on the part of both participants and spectators.

“Sports unite people and inspire a nation to win. However, the increase in sporting violence is becoming a concern. Violence on the playing field sets a bad example for young Papua New Guineans. Unruly crowd behavior can spoil a pleasant family outing,” Nilkare said.

Mr Nilkare announced in a statement that nominations can be submitted online via the online nomination form and encouraged everyone to send in their nominations for the following categories:

1. Male Athlete of the Year

2. Female Athlete of the Year

3. Team of the Year

4. National Performance of the Year

5. Junior Male Athlete of the Year

6. Junior Female Athlete of the Year

7. Community Sports Initiative

8. Best Sports Person Living with a Disability

9. Sports Official of the Year

10. Sports Media of the Year

11. Sports Photo of the Year

12. People’s Choice Award (SMS Voting)

13. Stan Joyce Award

The following nominations will close on the 24th of March this year.

Meanwhile, Papua New Guinea Olympic Committee (PNGOC) President Sir John Dawanicura also encouraged everyone to nominate their favorite sports men and women in the country.

“We are anticipating a lot of nominations this year. Nomination is open to everyone including national sporting associations, individual sportsmen and women, coaches, administrators, clubs, sports officials, the media, and the public for any of the categories. Everyone is welcome to nominate,” Sir John said.

This year’s winners will be announced on Saturday night, the 27th of May at the Crowne Hotel which will be live streamed on social media.

The sponsors of this year SP Sports Awards are: Trukai Industries Limited, Carbine Club, Brands Pacific, The National Newspaper, Air Niugini, Theodist and Deloitte.

The Nomination forms are available Online from the PNG Olympic Committee website at www.pngolympic.org and SP Brewery’s website at www.sp.com.pg