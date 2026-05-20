AIR NIUGINI CONFIRMS “NO EMERGENCY LANDING” AT JACKSON’S AIRPORT

Papua New Guinea’s national flag carrier, Air Niugini, confirmed that while standard operating procedures were followed to manage a technical situation, it has dismissed claims that the flight made an emergency landing.

Air Niugini’s Communications team clarified that on Monday May 18, 2026, between 6pm and 7pm they had a situation with their Q400 aircraft that forced them to carry out the standard operating procedure (SOP) at Jackson’s Airport.

“There was no emergency landing,” the team confirmed.

“There was an indication on the nose of the wheel. As a precaution, our crew followed standard operation procedures and safely landed the Aircraft. Our pilots and crew are highly trained for situations like this and did an excellent job.”

Despite not releasing the total number of passengers on board the Q400 aircraft and where it was coming from, Air Niugini confirms that everyone on board and the crew that performed the SOP were all safe.

Also on site were fire fighters and St John Ambulance officers who were there to ensure the safety of everyone involved.