TISA BANK AND TISA INSURANCE EXPAND INTO ENGA PROVINCE WITH NEW WABAG BRANCH 

TISA Bank Limited has formalised a lease agreement with the Enga Provincial Government to establish a new branch at the Dr. Samson Amean Commercial Centre in Wabag.

According to TISA the agreement also enables TISA Insurance to operate from the same location, allowing both entities to deliver integrated banking and insurance services to the people of Enga Province.

Located next to the provincial administration headquarters in the heart of Wabag Town, the modern commercial centre provides a strategic base to improve access to financial services across the province.

TISA Group Chief Executive Officer, Michael Koisen, welcomed the partnership, describing it as a significant step in the Group’s ongoing commitment to serving communities across Papua New Guinea. “Leasing space at the Dr. Samson Amean Commercial Centre allows us to bring both TISA Bank and TISA Insurance closer to the people of Enga. This is about more than opening a branch; it is about building trust, supporting local businesses, and contributing to sustainable economic growth in the province,” Koisen said.

He added that the co-location of banking and insurance services will provide customers with greater convenience and improved access to financial protection.

Enga Provincial Administrator, Sandis Tsaka, said the agreement marks an important milestone for the province.

“The establishment of TISA Bank and TISA Insurance in Wabag will improve access to essential financial services for businesses, entrepreneurs, and residents. This partnership will help drive economic activity, strengthen financial inclusion, and support long-term development in Enga Province,”

Tsaka said. The new presence is expected to expand access to financial services, empower local businesses, and support continued socio-economic growth across Enga Province.