MINOGERE BULLS CROWNED CHAMPIONS IN FIRST OF ITS KIND GOROKA KIDS’ DARTS COMPETITION

Pictures supplied by: Warrick Wild

By Vicky Baunke in Goroka EHP

The first-ever Kids Darts Competition to be staged outside Papua New Guinea’s main centres of Port Moresby and Lae ended on a high note recently at Goroka Lodge in Eastern Highlands Province after an exciting three-month season.

After weeks of thrilling matches and competitive finals, the Minogere Bulls emerged as champions to claim the top prize and a cash prize of K1500.

Hetofa Jnr finished in second place receiving a cash prize of K1000, while McGrath Dwellers secured third place with K500. Baby Papo settled for fourth place K250, followed by Haus 25 in fifth position receiving K150.

Completing the rankings were NBC in sixth place, while Busu Dust, Lako, Chauka, and The Big Rigs finished from seventh to tenth respectively all receiving K100 each as complimentary.

Goroka Lodge Manager Warrick Wild thanked all participating teams, parents and supporters for their commitment throughout the three-month season.

He said seeing young boys and girls develop their dart skills and confidence throughout the competition was inspiring and noted the growing interest in the sport among youths in the province.

Mr. Wild said the competition had created an exciting and healthy environment for children to enjoy dart as a formal sport while building discipline, teamwork, focus, and sportsmanship.

The competition, held every Saturday 1pm to 5pm, featured boys and girls aged between 13 and 16 years old and provided a platform for young darts enthusiasts to showcase their talent, confidence, and teamwork in a safe and positive sporting environment.

Organised in line with the vision of the PNG Darts Federation to promote and develop darts among young people across the country, the tournament attracted 10 teams from around Goroka and surrounding communities.

The tournament marked a major milestone for darts development in Eastern Highlands Province as the first organised junior darts competition of its kind in Goroka and among the first grassroots junior darts competitions held outside the country’s major centres.